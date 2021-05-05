Deputy is a handsome 3 year old male Hound/Shepherd mix weighing approximately 68 lbs. He is very friendly and will make a great companion. Deputy is good with other dogs, cats, and older kids. He recently completed heartworm treatment. Deputy is ready to find his furever home, consider meeting him today!
Ruth is a lovely 2 year old female kitty. She has beautiful tabby markings and a sweet personality to match! Ruth enjoys receiving attention from people and is seeking her furever home. Could that be with you?
Sylvia is a lovable and petite 2 year old female kitty. She came to our shelter with some hair loss due to flea allergy and is working on growing her hair back. She is a super sweet girl that just wants love. Consider meeting Sylvia at our shelter.
You may visit Deputy, Ruth and Sylvia at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400