Meet Bean! She is a two year old cattle dog mix weighing around 50lbs. Bean loves to run and play in water. She loves other dogs and kids (cats unknown but can test). She recently completed a 10 week training program learning basic and intermediate obedience. Stop by our shelter to meet Bean!
Sweet Lucille is looking for a home to spend her golden years in. She is 15 years old and recently became homeless after her owner passed away. While Lucille is 15 she doesn’t show it. She is social with other kitties, lived with dogs and would do well with kids. Help us find Lucille her furever home!
Seven is a three year old kitty with extra toes (hence his name). He enjoys scratches and is very sweet. He previously lived with a dog and did well. Meet Seven at our shelter.
You may visit Bean, Seven and Sweet Lucille at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400