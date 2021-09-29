Orion is a lovable 1 year old male 3-legged kitty. He has a sweet personality and missing a leg doesn’t slow him down at all! Orion is friendly with other cats, but would need a home without dogs as a previous altercation with a dog injured his leg resulting in amputation. Ready to have Orion join your family? Meet him at our shelter!
Nicolette is a beautiful 11 month old Catahoula mix currently weighing 33lbs. She is very sweet but can be reserved around new people. Nicolette comes to life when she is around other dogs and she might do well with cats as well (we can test). Stop by our shelter to meet Nicolette, she is an absolute gem.
Nova is a precious 1.5 year old female with beautiful calico markings. She is friendly with people and we are currently testing her around other cats to see how she does. Interested in meeting Nova? Visit her at our shelter!
You may visit Nicolette, Nova and Orion at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400