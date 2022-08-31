Remington is a happy-go-lucky 1.5 year old Male Hound mix. He is a ball of fun full of zoomies in the play yard chasing toys and making a splash in the pool! Remington does great with other dogs and all people (cats unknown, we can test). He is treat motivated and likes to learn new tricks. Ready to start your adventure together? Remington is ready to meet you at our shelter!
Mowgli is a friendly 1.5 year old male kitty. He enjoys receiving attention and has a curious and sweet personality. He does well with other cats, kids and dogs. Mowgli will make a wonderful companion to any household.
Tater is a precious male kitten with a DOB approximately 6/6/2022. He is sweet and enjoys being held. He can be shy of strangers at first but warms up quickly. He does great with other cats and would probably do well with dogs too after figuring them out. Tater is ready to snuggle in his furever home and is available to adopt.
You may visit Remington, Mowgli and Tater at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400