Meet Tucker (brown) and Shadow (black)! These handsome brothers are Chihuahua mixes and approximately 3.5 years old. Shadow is on the shyer side and follows Tucker’s lead. Due to Shadow’s shyness they would do best in a home without small children, older children would be fine. Shadow and Tucker need to find a home together. Stop by our shelter to meet this dynamic duo.
Polly is a 3 year old female Polydactyl (extra toes) kitty with beautiful calico markings. She has a sweet personality and does well with other cats. Visit Polly in our kitty kottage, she’s a great girl!
Denise is a lovely 3 year old female kitty ready to find her purrfect home! Denise has a sweet personality and does great with the other cats she’s housed with in our kitty kottage. She will make a wonderful companion. Consider meeting her.
You may visit Tucker, Shadow, Denise and Polly at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400