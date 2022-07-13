Topanga is a beautiful 3.5 year old female Lab / Terrier mix with beautiful markings. She does great with other dogs and would do best with older kids (12+). Topanga is shy at first when meeting new people but warms up and is very sweet with the people she trusts. The noise in the kennel environment causes stress on her and she doesn’t do well when meeting people when in her kennel. Please ask to meet Topanga in our play yard where she feels more comfortable and can let her true colors shine!
Jude is a handsome 1 year old male cat. He has a very sweet personality. He enjoys spending time in our kitty kottage playing with toys and exploring with the other cats he’s housed with. Jude will make a great companion, consider meeting him at our shelter.
Cookie is a sweet 1.5 year old female kitty. She is a shy girl who needs some extra TLC to help her blossom into a confident cat. Cookie does well with other cats and would do best in a home without small children due to her shyness. Consider giving Cookie a chance at her furever home, she truly deserves it!
You may visit Topango, Jude, and Cookie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400