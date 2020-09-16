Elena is a beautiful 2 year old Terrier mix. She has a playful and fun personality. She likes to be the center of attention and does well with other dogs and kids (cats unknown, we can test). Elena is ready to meet you at our shelter and will make a great companion!
Dora is a beautiful and playful 1.5 year old female dilute tortie. She is a sweet girl who enjoys human affection and does well with other cats. She is exploring in our kitty kottage and will make a wonderful companion. Consider meeting her at our shelter!
Fall in love with Jude! Jude is a handsome 9 month old male, silver tabby. He came in with an erupted absess on his side that we are treating and its healing nicely. He is a friendly boy who does well with other cats. Jude is waiting for his furever family to come and meet him at our shelter!
You may visit Elena, Dora and Jude at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400