Huckleberry is a charming 2 year old male Lab / Amer. Bulldog mix. He is a playful boy and loves to run around in the play yard and chase toys. Huckleberry is treat motivated and knows "sit". Spend some time with Huckleberry at our shelter, he can't get enough belly rubs!
Pancake is a sweet 2 year old male orange tabby. He enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage with other cats and likes to receive attention. Pancake needs to eat Urinary Food (bought at Pet stores) which he actually quite likes. Pancake is a mellow boy looking for a loving home to spend his furever in. Could that be with you?
Tiger is a lovely 7-year-old female dilute tortie. She is sweet on her terms and loves to explore on our kitty porch. Tiger is an independent, low-maintenance girl and who would love a home where she can hang out and do her own thing with occasional affection. She also loves dogs but would prefer to be the only kitty in the house but may be okay with one other cat (no young kids). Tiger is ready to meet you at our shelter!
You may visit Huckleberry, Pancake and Tiger at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400.