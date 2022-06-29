Marty is a friendly 6 year old male Terrier mix. He does well with other dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested). Marty is a smart pup who recently completed an 8 week program learning basic and intermediate obedience. Consider meeting Marty at our shelter, he’s ready for his chance at a furever home.
Roy is a lovable 11 year old male cat. He has a friendly personality and likes to receive attention. He enjoys spending time in the catio watching birds and squirrels. He would love to have a catio in his furever home or a few windows to look out of. Roy is cat friendly and is an easy-going boy. Consider meeting Roy at our shelter.
Fizzle is a SUPER loving 6 year old male cat. He is known as the biscuit making king! He is so sweet and loving. Fizzle is housed with other cats at our shelter and does great! He is a wonderful boy and will bring lots of joy to his furever home. Don’t miss out on this amazing cat!
You may visit Marty, Roy and Fizzle at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400