OC (Oil Change) is a special boy. He was found in someone’s car and they had to go to the dealership to have him removed. He is 7 months old and loves attention! He tested positive for FIV, but don’t let that scare you away. OC can still be a normal, happy cat. FIV+ cats live long healthy lives. They can also live with other kitties as long as everyone gets along and are spayed/neutered (FIV is transmitted only through deep puncture bites). Consider meeting OC at our shelter, he’s a wonderful boy!
Peppa is a precious 3 year old female with beautiful Calico markings. She is very sweet and does well with other cats. Peppa would make a wonderful companion to any household. Interested in meeting her? Peppa is available to meet at PetSense in Mt. Dora. Please reach out to them for her availability 352-602-7532.
Meet Uno! Uno is a playful 8 month old Lab (cattle dog?) mix currently weighing 35lbs. He is a fun little guy and does well with other dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested). He is kid-friendly and would love an active home. Uno already knows some basic commands and is eager to learn more! Interested in meeting Uno? Vist him at our shelter!
You may visit Uno, OC and Peppa at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400