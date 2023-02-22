Honey is as sweet as her name suggests. She is a 2 year old female Terrier mix with beautiful fawn coloring. She weighs around 45lbs. Honey is playful with other dogs and likes to receive attention from all people (cats unknown, but can be tested). She recently completed a 10 week training program working one on one with inmate trainers learning basic and intermediate obedience. She did fantastic and is now ready to bring joy to her forever family. Meet Honey at our shelter.
Francis is a lovable 2.5 year old male cat. He is bit more reserved as he adjusts to shelter life. We think this boy will really blossom in a loving home after given some time. Consider spending time with Francis at our shelter, he’s a sweet boy!
Gravy is a super friendly 2 year old male kitty. He enjoys socializing and is very vocal. He lived in a home with kids, dogs and other cats. He came to our shelter with another cat named Luna (also available to adopt, but they don’t need to be adopted together). Gravy is ready to bring joy to his furever home, will that be with you?
You may visit Honey, Francis and Gravy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400