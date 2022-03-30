Ralphie is a friendly 2 year old Hound mix weighing approximately 46lbs. He’s a nice boy who does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Ralphie recently completed an 8 week program learning basic and intermediate obedience. Ralphie will make a great companion and is ready to meet you at our shelter.
Roy is a lovable 11 year old male cat. He has a friendly personality and likes to receive attention. He enjoys spending time in the catio watching birds and squirrels. He would love to have a catio in his furever home or a few windows to look out of. Roy is cat friendly and is an easy-going boy. Consider meeting Roy at our shelter.
Two Two is a lovable 9 year old female kitty. She is a very sweet girl that just wants to receive attention and be loved. She enjoys the simpler things in life like lounging on a cat tower. Two Two will make a great companion and is ready to meet you!
You may visit Ralphie, Two Two and Roy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400