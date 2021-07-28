Dakota is a beautiful 2 year old female Black Lab/Terrier mix. She has a friendly and sweet personality and will make a wonderful family companion. Dakota likes to play and is great with other dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested if needed). Dakota is ready to find her furever home and is waiting to meet you at our shelter!
Bear is a handsome 8 year old black Lab. He has such a great personality! Not only is he nice and calm he also does great with everyone! Bear loves all people, other dogs, and doesn’t mind cats. He did test heartworm positive. Bear’s heartworm treatment is sponsored by the shelter. Stop by our shelter and meet Bear!
Bogart is a fun loving 6 year old male tabby cat. He is a big boy weighing 15lbs. Bogart does well with people and other cats (dogs unknown). He came to our shelter after his owner could no longer care for him. Bogart looks forward to finding his forever home!
You may visit Dakota, Bear and Bogart at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400