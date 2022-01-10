Journey is a stunning 2 year old male Terrier mix weighing 70 lbs. He is a happy boy who enjoys being around people and does well with other dogs (cats unknown, but can be tested). Journey is ready to be your loving companion and is available to adopt at our shelter.
Joy is a super friendly 5 month old female kitten. She loves to receive attention and explore. Joy does great with other cats (and would probably do well with dogs too after figuring them out). She’s an outgoing girl ready to join her furever home! Will that be with you?
Peppa is a precious 3 year old female with Calico markings. She is very sweet and came to our shelter with her sister, Magnolia. They enjoy each other’s company but do not need to be adopted together. Peppa is available to meet at PetSense in Mt. Dora. Please reach out to them for her availability 352-602-7532.
You may visit Journey, Joy and Peppa at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400