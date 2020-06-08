Lizzy is an adorable 2 year old female Lab / Terrier mix. She is a petite girl, weighing approx. 35 lbs. Lizzy does great with all people and other dogs, but needs a home without cats. Meet Lizzy at our shelter!
Ariel is a beautiful 1.5 year old female, Lab mix. She loves playing with toys and is friendly with other dogs. She’s a smart girl knowing “sit”, “stay” and is an expert treat catcher! Ariel is ready to play in her forever home!
Marlene is a sweet 1 year old calico. She came to us very pregnant and raised her family with alot of love. It is time for her to find a home to call her own. She does well with other cats and loves to play. Stop by our shelter to meet Marlene!
You may visit Lizzy, Ariel and Marlene at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400