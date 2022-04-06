Lily is a precious 6 month old Terrer mix weighing around 30 lbs. She and her brother were found as strays surviving on their own in the woods. Lily is eager to learn new things and will need some help with proper leash training as well as social manners. Lily deserves a loving, dedicated home where she can learn how to be a well-mannered adult dog. She will quickly become your loving companion!
Smokey is an outgoing 6 year old male cat with stunning gray/silver fur. He LOVES receiving attention and he’s very playful. An active home full of lots of adventure would be best for him. He does well with other cats, and would probably do well with dogs too after getting used to them. Smokey is ready to explore in his furever home, could you be the match he’s been waiting for?
Maleficent is an adorable 6 month old female kitten. She is sweet with people but doesn’t seem too fond of other cats. She likes to play and will make a fun-loving companion after given some time to warm up in a new environment. Consider giving Maleficent the loving home she deserves.
You may visit Lily, Smokey and Maleficent at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400