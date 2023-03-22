Wilma is a super sweet 1 year old female Plott Hound mix. She loves receiving attention and cuddling. She does well with other dogs and kids (cats unknown but can be tested). Wilma will make a wonderful companion, consider meeting this love bug at our shelter.
Moe is a friendly 3 year old male kitty. He enjoys receiving attention and has a curious personality. He does well with other cats and will make a great addition to a loving home.
Boo is a mellow 1.5 year old male cat with medium-length fur. He enjoys snuggling under blankets and receiving attention. He will talk to you and just wants to be your loving companion. Boo is looking for a furever home, consider meeting him!
You may visit Wilma, Moe and Boo at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400