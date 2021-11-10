Check out Brockie’s adorable underbite! He is a 7 year old American Staffordshire mix. Brockie recently completed a beginner and intermediate training program. He does great with kids and other dogs (cats unknown but we can test). Stop by our shelter and meet Brockie!
Jackie is a curious and silly female kitten! Her approx. date of birth is 6/3/2021. She is a friendly girl who likes to explore and play with toys. Ready to meet Jackie? She’s available at our shelter!
Ian is a friendly male kitten with an approx. date of birth of 4/15/2021. Ian likes to play with other cats and is super sweet! Ian has a minor case of Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH) causing him to wobble a little when walking. There is not a cure for CH, but he will not get worse and can live a happy and healthy life! If interest in adding this adorable boy to your home, meet him at our shelter.
You may visit Brockie, Jackie and Ian at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400