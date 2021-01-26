Bubba is a friendly 8 month old male Hound/Collie mix. He likes to play with toys and and does well with other dogs. Bubba enjoys receiving attention from all people and will make a loving companion. Consider meeting Bubba at our shelter, he’s available to adopt.
Wilma is a precious 12 week old female Tuxedo kitten. She and her siblings were found as strays and they are getting used to people. Wilma is a sweet girl who needs a little help with boosting her confidence. She does great with other cats and will make a wonderful companion. Consider meeting Wilma at our shelter, you’ll fall in love!
Starla is a beautiful 5 year old female kitty. She has a very sweet personality and does well with other cats. Starla enjoys receiving attention from all people and can’t wait to find her furever home! Starla is available to adopt at our off-site adoption center located at PetSense in Mt. Dora. Please contact them for availability 352-602-7532.
You may visit Bubba, Wilma and Starla at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400