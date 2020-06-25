Harley is a charming 4 year old male Terrier mix. He has a laid back personality and loves soaking up all the attention he can get! Harley is a super sweet boy with a giant smile to brighten your day. He does well with other dogs and around kids, cats are unknown but we can test. Looking for a snuggle buddy? Meet Harley at our shelter.
Porkchop is a handsome 1.5 year old male cat. He does well with other cats and would probably do well with dogs too. Porkchop is friendly with people, but doesn't like to be overly affectionate. Interested in meeting Porkchop? Visit our shelter.
Ms.Tiger is a lovely 5-year-old female dilute tortie. She is sweet on her terms and loves to explore on our kitty porch. She enjoys lounging on soft blankets and climbing the cat tower to perch on. Tiger is available to adopt at our shelter. Meet her today!
You may visit Harley, Porkchop and Ms.Tiger at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400