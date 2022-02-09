Buck is a lovable and silly 6 year old male Hound mix weighing around 50lbs. He likes to explore in the play yard and enjoys being with people and receiving treats! Buck does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Buck recently completed a 10 week basic and intermediate training program and did AMAZING!
Cedric is a handsome 3 year old male Tuxedo with adorable markings. Sadly this lovable boy was surrendered to the shelter after surviving a house fire. Cedric is very sweet and can’t wait to snuggle in his furever home.
What’s not to love about Peanut?! He is a boy of many traits. He’s a friendly 2 year old Black Mouth Cur / Lab mix weighing around 75 lbs. He is a joy to be around and loves to sit and receive attention from all people. Peanut does well with other dogs, cats unknown but we can test if needed. Peanut recently completed a 10 week basic and intermediate training program and was awarded TOP DOG!
You may visit Buck, Cedric and Peanut at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400