CoCo is a beautiful female Lab mix. She is very sweet and has a loving personality. She does well with other dogs and is kid friendly (cats unknown, we can test). CoCo is ready to join her furever family, are you the one?
Ralph is a friendly, 8 year old male St. Bernard mix. He is a very sweet and gentle boy. He does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test) and he can’t wait to find a loving, forever home. Ralph is available to pre-adopt at our shelter.
Marty is a lovable 6 month old male kitty! He is playful and friendly with other cats and is enjoying his time exploring in our kitty kottage with other feline friends. Marty is ready to land his dream home and is available to adopt at our shelter.
You may visit CoCo, Ralph and Marty at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400