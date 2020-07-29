Baron is a lovable 2 year old Lab / Terrier mix. He does great with dogs, cats and kids! He also knows basic commands (sits, downs, gives paw, and catches treats)! Baron will make a wonderful addition to most any family, and he’s ready to meet you at our shelter.
Lyric is a silly 1 year old, female black Lab mix. She has a super sweet personality and will keep you entertained! She came to our shelter with severe flea allergies on her back end which resulted in hair-loss. Lyric is dog & kid friendly (cats unknown, we can test). If interested in this darling girl, contact our shelter!
Melody is a lovely 1.5 year old female kitty. She has a playful personality and enjoys receiving attention. She does well with other cats and will make a wonderful companion. Melody is available to adopt at our shelter.
You may visit Baron, Lyric and Melody at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400