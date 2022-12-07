Blue is a happy-go-lucky 1 year old male Hound mix, weighing around 60 lbs. He is a silly boy who likes to play and receive treats. Blue recently completed a 10 week training program working one on one with inmate trainers learning basic and intermediate obedience with some fun tricks thrown in. He was awarded TOP DOG in his class. Blue is ready to bring so much joy and fun to his furever home. Will that be with you?
Bruce is a lovable 2 year old male cat with gray and white markings. He is very sweet and likes to receive attention. He does well with other cats (dogs unknown, but we can test). Bruce is ready to join his furever home, will that be with you?
Portia is a beautiful 9 year old female with medium-length fur. She does well with other cats and likes to receive attention. She is a sweet girl who just wants a soft blanket to snuggle on and treats to receive. Consider meeting Portia at our shelter.
You may visit Blue, Portia and Bruce at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400