Betty is a 6-year-old Hound/Dalmatian mix weighing 35 pounds.
“She came to us with her five puppies from a high kill shelter,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She is the sweetest, friendliest and most lovable girl.”
According to the shelter, “It’s obvious she’s had a rough life, with scars on her face where the hair never grew back. She does have heartworms, which we are treating, and it was just discovered she has hip dysplasia, so she is unable to go on long walks. Her surgery is scheduled soon. The poor girl was adopted but returned when the hip dysplasia was discovered.
Betty gets along with other dogs, but she has not been cat or child tested. Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip and heartworm treatment.
“She really deserves a loving home, so please come to meet her,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information, including volunteer and foster opportunities, and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.