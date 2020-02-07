Lil Bit is a darling 5 year old Lab mix. She is a petite girl weighing around 30 - 35lbs. She is very sweet and can be a little shy with new people. She is dog & kid friendly (cats unknown, we can test)! She has quickly become friends with Shyla, another dog for adoption. If interested in meeting Lil Bit, visit our shelter! You won’t regret it.
Beau is a happy-go-lucky 2 year old, male Terrier mix. He is kid-friendly and needs to be the only dog in the household. Beau has a playful and sweet personality, and can’t wait to join his furever home! Meet this handsome boy at our shelter.
Porkchop is a handsome 1.5 year old male cat. He has a very friendly personality and LOVES attention. He will flop over on his side for belly rubs and adores hanging by your side. Porkchop does well with other cats, is kid friendly, and would probably do well with dogs too. If you’re looking for a playful cat to add to your home, meet Porkchop!
You may visit Lil Bit, Beau and Porkchop at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400