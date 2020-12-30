Roxy is a lovable 3 year old female Lab / Terrier mix. She is very friendly with everyone she meets and does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Roxy enjoys hanging by your side and receiving attention. If you’re looking for a great companion....Roxy is the one! She is available to adopt at our shelter.
Winnie is a beautiful 8 year old female silver tabby. She lived in a home and was well taken care of. Sadly her owner had to move into an assisted living facility and could no longer keep her. Winnie is a very sweet girl and she does well with other cats. Winnie is looking for a new, furever home...consider meeting her at our shelter.
Willard is a 10 week old male Tuxedo kitten. He and his siblings were found as strays and they are getting used to people. Willard is a little shy at first, but warms up quickly with some chin scratches. He likes to play and will make a great companion. Meet Willard at our shelter!
You may visit Roxie, Winnie and Willard at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400