Adira is a beautiful girl with a sweet personality. Adira is amazing with all people and likes to play. She does well with kids but would need to be the only animal in the household. If interested in meeting her, contact our shelter!
Reuben is a handsome 1 year old male longer haired siamese. He has been in a home with dogs and other cats and did great! He would prefer a quieter home to relax in with no small children (calmer, older kids are fine). Reuben is a sweet boy and is ready to find his furever home!
Kirk is a lovable 2 year old male kitty who is FeLV+. He would love to be adopted to a loving home where he can be the only cat or with other FeLV+ cats. Kirk will make a wonderful companion and adores attention from all people. Consider meeting this awesome boy at our shelter!
You may visit Adira, Reuben and Kirk at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400.