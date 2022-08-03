Trinity is a beautiful 7 year old female kitty with medium length fur. She LOVES receiving attention and being brushed. Trinity does well with other cats and will make a great companion. Visit her at our shelter!
McKenna is a sweet 3 month old female kitten. She likes to receive attention and explore with her kitty friends (may do well with dogs too after getting used to them). McKenna is ready to join her furever home, meet her at our shelter!
Ralph is a super sweet 2 year old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a nice boy who does well with kids and other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Ralph recently completed an 8 week program learning basic and intermediate obedience with some fun tricks thrown in! Ralph will make a great companion and is ready to meet you at our shelter.
You may visit Ralph, Trinity and McKenna at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla.
352-589-7400