Ricky is a handsome 5 year old male American Bulldog mix. He does great with other dogs and would do best in a home with older kids and no cats. Ricky does not do well in the kennel environment and would do best with meeting new people in our play yard. Ricky is a playful boy and is ready to meet you! Ask to see Ricky when you stop by.
Paige is a sweet and friendly female kitten with a DOB of 10/12/2020. She likes to play and receive attention. She lived in a foster home with other cats and dogs. Paige is waiting for her furever home and is waiting to meet you at our shelter.
Tatum is an adorable female kitten with an approx. DOB of 9/23/2020. She is very sweet and playful with everyone she meets! Tatum is a petite little girl, currently weighing 2.5 lbs. Consider adding this little bundle of joy to your home.
You may visit Ricky, Paige or Tatum at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400