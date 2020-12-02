Sadie is a playful 1 year old Terrier mix. She loves to play with toys and is an expert at tug-of-war. She is a gentle girl when playing and she walks well on a leash. Sadie is friendly with all people and does great with other dogs and cats! Stop by our shelter and take Sadie out to play, you'll instantly fall in love!
Dunn is a handsome 1.5 year old male kitty. He enjoys roaming around in the kitty kottage and does great with other cats. Dunn has a super sweet personality and loves receiving attention from all people. This friendly boy would make a wonderful companion in any household. If interested in meeting Dunn, visit our shelter!You may visit Elena, Arthur and Elizabeth at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400
Aladdin is a friendly 1 year old Lab / Terrier mix weighing 43 lbs. He has a loving and sweet personality. He's treat motivated and knows "sit". Aladdin enjoys playing in the yard and receiving attention from everyone he meets. He is dog friendly, cats unknown but we can test him if needed. Consider meeting Aladdin at our shelter, he's ready to be your companion!