Bebe is a beautiful 3 year old female domestic short hair. She can be shy around new people and new situations but warms up with soft chin scratches. Her owner unfortunately had to go into assisted living which left Bebe confused. Bebe does well with other cats and previously lived with a dog. She would love a quiet home to blossom in. Stop by and meet Bebe at our shelter!
Mira is a precious 1.5 year old female kitty. She has the sweetest personality and likes to play. She came to our shelter with young kittens and did a great job raising her them. It’s now her turn to find the purrrfect home! Mira can be a little shy when meeting new people, but warms up very quickly after receiving some love. Consider meeting this lovely girl at our shelter.
Toby is a friendly 1 year old male Australian Shepherd/Hound mix weighing around 60lbs. Toby does well around other dogs and is kid-friendly (cats unknown, but we can test). Toby is ready to find his loving home. Consider meeting him at our shelter.
You may visit Toby, Mira and Bebe at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400