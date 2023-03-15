Shelby is a precious 1.5 year old female Terrier mix weighing around 40lbs. She has a loving personality and does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Shelby is a sweet girl who would make a great companion. Consider getting to know her at our shelter!
Fizzle is a SUPER loving 7 year old male cat. He is known as the biscuit making king! He is so sweet and loving. Fizzle is housed with other cats at our shelter and does great! He is a wonderful boy and will bring lots of joy to his furever home.
Mystique is a beautiful 9 year old female kitty. She can be shy at first but enjoys attention and has a loving personality. She’s a mellow girl who likes to lounge on soft blankets and would enjoy a window to look out of in her furever home. She does well around other cats and will make a loving companion.
You may visit Shelby, Fizzle and Mystique at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400