Petunia is a sweet 2 year old female Hound mix. She is a social girl who likes being with other dogs and people. Petunia also didn't seem to mind meeting cats. She is treat motivated and enjoys playing with toys. Petunia recently completed a 10 week basic and intermediate obedience program and did GREAT! She is now ready to be your loving companion!
Ursula is a precious 12 year old female with beautiful markings. She is a calm, quiet girl who likes to receive attention. She is front declawed and would do best in a quieter home. Ursula deserves a loving home to live her golden years. If interested in meeting her, visit our shelter.
Meegan is a handsome 4 year old male Flame Point Siamese. He's a big boy weighing over 16lbs. He is very friendly and loves everyone he meets. He does great with other cats and we're told he previously lived with dogs too. Meegan is ready to find his furever home!
You may visit Petunia, Ursula and Meegan at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla 352-589-7400.