Elena is a beautiful 2 year old Terrier mix. She has a playful and fun personality. She likes to be the center of attention and would love to be the only animal. She loves kids! Elena is ready to meet you at our shelter and will make a great companion!
Arthur is a playful 5 month old male tuxedo kitten. He is very outgoing and likes to explore and have fun. Arthur is super friendly and has adorable markings with his belly being all white. Arthur will make a great companion and is very sweet! Meet this lovable boy at our shelter.
Elizabeth is a beautiful 3 year old female orange tabby. Don't let her grumpy face fool you, she is very sweet and friendly! Elizabeth does well with other cats. Elizabeth is currently at PetSense in Mount Dora. Please contact them about her availability 352-602-7532.
You may visit Elena, Arthur and Elizabeth at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400