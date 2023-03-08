Good Boy Alert!! Meet Prince. He is a 3 year old male American Bulldog mix weighing around 82lbs. He is super friendly with all people and other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Prince is happy dog ready to be spoiled in his furever home, will that be with you?
Matches is a stunning 2 year old male cat. He is very playful and loves receiving attention from people. He enjoys climbing the cat tower in our kitty kottage and does great with the other cats he’s housed with. Consider adding this fun-loving boy to your home!
Matches is a stunning 2 year old male cat. He is very playful and loves receiving attention from people. He enjoys climbing the cat tower in our kitty kottage and does great with the other cats he’s housed with. Consider adding this fun-loving boy to your home!
You may visit Prince, Josie and Matches at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400