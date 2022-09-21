Sam is a sweet 1 year old male Hound mix weighing 43 lbs. He is friendly with other dogs and all people (maybe cats too, we can test). Sam has a silly personality and will make a great companion! He is ready to meet you at our shelter.
Meet Jessica! An adorable 3 month old female kitten. She is very sweet and likes attention. Jessica loves to be held and just purrs nonstop. She will make a wonderful addition to a loving home!
Sampson is a super friendly 6 year old male cat. He lived in a home with another cat (Shamus) and with dogs and kids. He loves to play with string toys and will make a great companion in any household! Consider meeting him at our shelter.
You may visit Sam, Sampson and Jessica at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400