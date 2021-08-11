Sawyer and Truman are brothers that arrived to us in October 2018! These handsome boys were only three months old and were super shy when they arrived but have since came out of their shells with us. They can still be shy around new people. Sawyer loves belly rubs and Truman enjoys the occasional chin rub. Both do great with other cats.
Bayou is a handsome 1 year old Plott Hound. He is outgoing and confident. Bayou does great with other dogs and kids (cats unknown but can test). He would make a wonderful companion to any family. Head to our shelter to meet Bayou, you won’t regret it!
Freya is a friendly 1 year old female kitty with a sweet personality. She enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage and is doing well being with the other cats. Freya likes to receiving attention and is a wonderful little girl. Stop by to meet Freya, you’ll be glad you did!
You may visit Bayou, Sawyer, Truman and Freya at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400