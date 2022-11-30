Dixie is an adorable 3 month old female puppy. Our guess on breed is Lab / Hound mix. She is going to be a large dog fully-grown and currently weighs 25lbs at 3 months old. Dixie is very sweet and loves to play! With any puppy, she will need a dedicated home who will continue her training and socialization. Interested in meeting Dixie? She is available for adoption at our shelter.
Meet Baby! She is an adorable 6 month old female tabby. She loves to play with toys and kitty friends. Baby is also a big cuddler. When receiving attention she will also start to drool. Baby will make a great companion to any household, stop by our shelter to meet her!
Jackie is a beautiful 2 year old female cat with black and white markings. She enjoys receiving attention from people and would like to be the only cat/princess in the home. Jackie is interviewing her forever home candidates at Petsense in Mt. Dora. Please contact them about her availability 352-602-7532.
You may visit Dixie, Jackie and Baby at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400