Rowdy is a super sweet 1 year old male kitty. He loves receiving attention and does great with other cats (dogs unknown). Rowdy has the cutest pouty face and will make a wonderful companion. He's available to adopt at our shelter.
Baxter is a handsome 3 year old male cat with silky, shiny fur. He came to our shelter after his owner sadly passed away, leaving him homeless. Baxter lived with another cat and he does well with all people (dogs unknown). Baxter is hoping to find a loving home to call his home. Consider meeting him at our shelter.
Marty is a friendly 6 year old male Terrier mix. He does well with other dogs and with kids (cats unknown, but can be tested). Marty is a smart pup who recently completed an 8 week program learning basic and intermediate obedience. Consider meeting Marty at our shelter, he'll make a great companion!
You may visit Marty, Baxter and Rowdy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400