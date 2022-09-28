Meet Ranger! He is a one year old Hound mix weighing around 40lbs. Ranger has a great personality and loves people and other dogs (cats unknown but can test if needed). He is a goofy boy that can’t wait to find a home to call his own. Being a young dog, Ranger will need some training however he is very smart and eager to learn!
Ghost is a handsome 2 year old male kitty. He likes attention from people and is very sweet. He previously lived in a home with kids and other cats, however at our shelter it’s taking him some time to warm up to new cats. A slow introduction or being the only kitty would be best. Ghost is a wonderful boy in need of a loving furever home. Consider meeting him.
Oliver is a sweet male kitty born 5/5/2021. He is adjusting to life at our shelter and is a little shy. He previously lived in a home with other cats and has been around kids and dogs. Oliver (like most cats) will need some time to adjust to a new environment. Once he feels comfortable, he will make a great companion! Consider meeting him at our shelter.
You may visit Ranger, Ghost and Oliver at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400