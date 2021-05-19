Scooby is a lovable 2 year old male Black Mouth Cur mix weighing 38 lbs. He enjoys being with all people, other dogs, and we are told he does well with cats and livestock too! Scooby is ready to start his furever with you and will make a great addition to a loving home. Consider meeting this adorable pup today at our shelter!
Summer is a beautiful 1 year old medium haired female kitty. She adores receiving attention from all people and is extremely friendly. Her best friend, Flower, is also with us. You can usually find them curled up together on a bed. Summer dreams of a furever home and is ready to be your snuggle buddy! Meet Summer at our shelter.
Flower is a precious and sweet 1.5 year old female tuxedo kitty. She LOVES receiving attention from all people and will surely make a wonderful lap companion to cuddle with. Flower is looking for her furever home and is waiting to meet you at our shelter!
You may visit Scooby, Summer and Flower at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400.