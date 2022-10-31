Gambler is a playful 1 year old male Terrier/Catahoula mix. He does well with other dogs and lived in a home with a cat. Gambler is still a young pup who is eager to learn and will need some additional training in his furever home. He recently completed training at a prison program where he learned alot of different commands. He is the type of dog that would love to continue learning and working on his skills. Gambler will sure make you smile and promises to make a great companion!
Chuppi is a precious 11 year old male cat that was well taken care of by his previous owner until they had to sadly separate when his human went into an assisted living facility. Chuppi lived as an only animal in the home but has been doing really well in our catio with other cats during the day and recently met a puppy and didn’t seem to care. Chuppi deserves the BEST home to live out his golden years. Consider meeting Chuppi at our shelter.
Lemmy is the ultimate heartthrob! He is a 7 month old male kitten ready to snuggle in his furever home. He is very sweet, outgoing and playful. Unfortunately, he was injured resulting in him losing an eye but that hasn’t slowed him down at all! Lemmy is the total package. Consider meeting him at our shelter!
You may visit Gambler, Chuppi and Lemmy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400