Hank is a playful 1 year old male Catahoula. He enjoys spending time in the play yard chasing toys. Hank does great with other dogs and meeting new people (cats unknown, we can test). Hank is ready to join his furever family and is waiting to meet you at our shelter.
Sophie is an adorable 1 year old female kitty. She enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage and does great with everyone that she meets! Sophie adores receiving attention and can’t wait to join her furever home and shower her family with lots of love! Don’t keep this girl waiting...
Reba is a lovely 5 year old female orange tabby. She is a bit more reserved and can be shy when meeting new people, but once she warms up she likes attention. Reba is doing well with other cats in our kitty kottage. Reba will need a little bit of time to adjust to a new home, but will make a great companion if given the chance!
You may visit Hank, Sophie and Reba at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400.