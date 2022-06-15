Bruce is a lovable 3.5 year old American Foxhound mix. He is a happy boy who does great with other dogs and is kid-friendly (maybe cats too, we can test). Bruce is an overall wonderful dog who deserves a loving home to call his own, will that be with you?
Lily is a beautiful 8 month old female kitty. She came to our shelter pregnant and has done a wonderful job raising her kittens, even though she is just a kitten herself. Lily is very sweet and is now ready to have a loving home to call her own, will that be with you?
Casper is a handsome 5 year old male cat. He is a friendly boy and does well with other cats. We were told that he previously lived with dogs and did fine. Casper is looking for a nice lap to lounge on! He is a wonderful boy ready to find his furever home!
You may visit Bruce, Lily or Casper at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400