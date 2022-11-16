Figaro is a happy-go-lucky 1 year old male Hound mix. He currently weighs 36lbs and shouldn’t get much bigger. He loves to play and learn new tricks! He does great with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). This friendly pup can’t wait to go on adventures with you!
Brielle is a lovely 3 year old female with medium-length fur. She came into our care with a broken right forearm which resulted in it being amputated. Brielle is such a sweet girl and her amputation hasn’t slowed her down one bit. Consider meeting Brielle, you won’t regret it!
Butter is a spunky 4 month old female kitten. She LOVES to play and stays busy exploring everywhere she can. She has an outgoing personality and does well with other cats. She may also do well with dogs too after figuring them out. Butter is ready to find her furever home!
You may visit Figaro, Butter and Brielle at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400