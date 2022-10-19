Rowan is a friendly male Lab mix around 1 year old and weighing around 45lbs. He is a sweet boy who does well with other dogs (maybe cats too, we can test). Rowan is looking to be your loving companion is ready to meet you at our shelter!
Monkey is a precious 1.5 year old female kitty. She has a beautiful speckled patterned on her fur. She previously lived in a home with kids, dogs and other cats. Monkey is a very friendly girl ready to meet you!
Connor is a lovable 3 month old male kitten. He is very sweet and likes to receive attention. He does well with other cats (maybe dogs too after figuring them out) and will make the purrfect companion!
You may visit Rowan, Monkey and Connor at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400