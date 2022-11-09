Thor is a playful male Hound mix with an approx. DOB of 3/22/2022 and currently weighing around 45lbs. Thor is friendly and loves people and other dogs (cats unknown but can test). A couple months ago, Thor suffered from a fracture at one of his growth plates. With the help of meds and crate rest Thor is doing so much better! He still gets a slight limp after too much activity but he is ready to find his furever home. Thor is currently in a foster home. If interested in meeting Thor, please contact our shelter to set up a meeting.
Tiny is a female terrier mix weighing around 30lbs. The beginning of her life was difficult which made her untrusting of new people. Once Tiny has warmed up to someone they are her new best friend! She LOVES other dogs and would do best with at least one other dog in her new home. Having another dog friend will really help Tiny gain much needed confidence. Tiny would love to find a home to call her own, ask our shelter staff to meet Tiny in one of our play yards!
Charlie is a handsome 1.5 year old male with medium length fur. He is a sweet boy who does well with the other cats he’s housed with. Charlie can be a little bit reserved in new situations but warms up quickly. Charlie is ready to snuggle in his furever home, come meet him at Petsense in Mt. Dora. Please call them for his availability: (352) 602-7532.
You may visit Thor, Tiny and Charlie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400