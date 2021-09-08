Molly is an adorable 2 year old Terrier mix. She has a friendly and fun loving personality. Molly does great with kids and other dogs (cats unknown but we can test). She loves to play and is always down for a good cuddle session. Interested in meeting Molly? Stop by our shelter!
Roxie is an adorable medium haired female kitten born 4/20/2021. She is very friendly and loves to play and explore. She enjoys playing with other cats and kittens. Roxie is available to adopt, meet her at our shelter!
Reba is a lovely 5 year old female orange tabby. She is a bit more reserved and can be shy when meeting new people, but once she warms up she likes attention. Reba is doing well with other cats in our kitty kottage and likes to climb to the top of the kitty towers. Reba will need a little bit of time to adjust to a new home, but will make a great companion if given the chance!
You may visit Mollie, Roxie and Reba at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400