Ace is a playful 6 month old male Terrier mix weighing around 30 lbs. He and his sister were found as strays surviving on their own in the woods. Ace is eager to learn new things and will need some help with prop-er leash training as well as social manners. He will also need a home with a privacy fence (no chain link) as he does know how to climb having to survive in the wild on his own. Ace de-serves a loving, dedicated home where he can learn how to be a well-mannered adult dog.
Anthony is a stunning 6 year old male silver tabby with unique markings. He loves a good cat nap in the sun and is a very friendly boy! He enjoys socializing in our kitty kottage with the other cats. Anthony is ready to find his forever home. Consider making this handsome boy a permanent member of your family.
Fizzle is a 6 year old male cat. He is the biscuit making king! He is so sweet and loving. Fizzle is housed with other cats and does great. He is a wonderful boy and will bring lots of joy to his furever home.
You may visit Ace, Anthony and Fizzle at the Hu-mane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400